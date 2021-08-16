Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.06 Million

Analysts expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to announce sales of $65.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.90 million and the highest is $65.85 million. Heska reported sales of $56.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $257.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.30 million to $259.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $288.11 million, with estimates ranging from $276.10 million to $294.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $3.90 on Monday, reaching $265.86. 22,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,118. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.31. Heska has a 52 week low of $93.26 and a 52 week high of $268.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,399.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,550 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 267,746 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,731,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Heska by 144.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after acquiring an additional 92,285 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Heska by 735.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 76,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,456,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

