Donald G. Cook Sells 500 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CR traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $102.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 43.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crane by 1,521.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,043,000 after buying an additional 183,290 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 26.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Crane by 8.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crane by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,281,000 after acquiring an additional 34,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

