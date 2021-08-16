Insider Buying: Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Chairman Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,650.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.70. 27,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,876. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 84,392 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after acquiring an additional 163,386 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRNS shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

