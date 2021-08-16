CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.02. 33,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,450. The stock has a market cap of $422.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CNB Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CNB Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CNB Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

