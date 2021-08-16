Analysts Anticipate Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will post sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications Parent.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of FYBR stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.70. 419,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,349. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $31.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $299,835,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $226,934,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $169,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

