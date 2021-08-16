Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.39. 110,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $126.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 127.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

