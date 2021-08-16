Zacks: Analysts Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report sales of $2.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $2.34 billion. The Williams Companies posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $10.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $10.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Williams Companies.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

WMB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.61. 6,291,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,825,752. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.11. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 118,210 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in The Williams Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 166,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc raised its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after purchasing an additional 387,267 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.