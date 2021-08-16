Whiteheart Price Hits $939.03 on Top Exchanges (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $203,581.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $939.03 or 0.02047008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

