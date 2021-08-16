Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Down 81.0% in July

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the July 15th total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of MRAAY remained flat at $$20.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. 236,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,944. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.78. Murata Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $26.59.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

