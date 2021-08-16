Short Interest in Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Drops By 78.4%

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IPSEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Ipsen alerts:

IPSEY traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $24.00. 368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.35. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $28.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5877 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ipsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.