Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the July 15th total of 15,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

MTNB traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.72. 748,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,960. Matinas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

