TOWER (TOWER) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.25 Million

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. One TOWER coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOWER has a market cap of $13.15 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOWER has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00060450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00016429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.63 or 0.00904786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00099773 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

