Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will announce sales of $341.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $339.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $343.70 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $343.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on SMP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

SMP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 76,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,883. The stock has a market cap of $972.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.38. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $64,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $237,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,895. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

