Ag Growth International (AGGZF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS: AGGZF) recently:

8/16/2021 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$60.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Ag Growth International was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating.

8/13/2021 – Ag Growth International had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank of Canada.

8/13/2021 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Ag Growth International was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Ag Growth International stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.16.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.