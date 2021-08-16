Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for $25.08 or 0.00054317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $286.35 million and $21.15 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002099 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002914 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00013132 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003388 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,111 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

