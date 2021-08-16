OIN Finance (OIN) Price Down 20.5% Over Last Week

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $1.01 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00061056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00016527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.07 or 0.00903247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00046421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00102049 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,964,365 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

