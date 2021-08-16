Phoenixcoin (PXC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 76.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,131.64 or 0.99907153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00034429 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $474.60 or 0.01027844 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.16 or 0.00379339 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.58 or 0.00438732 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007105 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00079946 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,906,162 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

