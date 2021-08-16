Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,474,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,690 shares of company stock worth $22,509,255 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.23. 550,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,546. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.80. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

