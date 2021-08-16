Brokerages Anticipate ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will announce sales of $149.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.70 million and the highest is $150.00 million. ADTRAN reported sales of $133.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year sales of $564.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $570.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $634.15 million, with estimates ranging from $618.30 million to $650.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%.

ADTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

ADTN traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 275,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at $604,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 54.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 144.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

