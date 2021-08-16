Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) EVP Sells $139,440.00 in Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SKT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

SKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $22,544,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,493 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth $11,752,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

