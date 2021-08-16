BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the July 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,122,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,918,000 after acquiring an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 56,088 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter worth $791,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 19.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 29,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

MUA remained flat at $$16.13 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 36,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,944. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

