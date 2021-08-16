Short Interest in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Declines By 66.5%

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the July 15th total of 264,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 174,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,163. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.81.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
