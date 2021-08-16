Short Interest in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Declines By 66.5%

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the July 15th total of 264,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 174,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,163. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 143,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 190,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

