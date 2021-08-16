Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$10.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE CG traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.28. 371,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,713. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.61. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -5.73. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.75%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.