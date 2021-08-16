MarketPeak (PEAK) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00060450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00016429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.63 or 0.00904786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00099773 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

MarketPeak is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

