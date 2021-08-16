Analysts Set Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Price Target at $9.67

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSPR shares. Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casper Sleep in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.13. 771,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.73.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 286.68% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Casper Sleep’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casper Sleep news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,085,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSPR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $2,817,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $576,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

