Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Sells $4,979,320.00 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $4,979,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TRMB traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.08. 1,088,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $90.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Trimble by 34.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 98,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 25,386 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Trimble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 148,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Trimble by 6.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trimble by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,432,000 after buying an additional 160,495 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

