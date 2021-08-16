Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $59.84 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 571,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $59,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.7% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

CVX traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.91. 726,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,333,576. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.62. The stock has a market cap of $195.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

