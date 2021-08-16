Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 33 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,075,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,143,766,565.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,768.65. 48,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,632. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,618.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

