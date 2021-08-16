SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 3,200 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $3.84 on Monday, reaching $120.41. The stock had a trading volume of 301,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,708. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $120.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 208,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,956,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

