Delbert M. Humenik Sells 36,053 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $776,221.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18.

SEMR traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.73. 133,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,528. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,360,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,433,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 446,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

