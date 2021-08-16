LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Short Interest Up 105.7% in July

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, an increase of 105.7% from the July 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 545.0 days.

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock remained flat at $$160.26 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 511. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.50. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEGIF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Commerzbank raised LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

LEG Immobilien AG engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.