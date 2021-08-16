Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Grows By 113.6%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,901,400 shares, an increase of 113.6% from the July 15th total of 4,168,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 864.2 days.

Shares of IITSF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.89. 10,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,064. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

