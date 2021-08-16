InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 131.4% from the July 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,742,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INND stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. 37,334,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,282,609. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solution; buying group and best practices programs; patient management system; direct-to-customer; IOS and android app development; aural rehab program; advertising and marketing; audiology and hearing device clinics; and research and development.

