Analyzing Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) and Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) and Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Royal Vopak alerts:

Royal Vopak has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiyoda has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Royal Vopak and Chiyoda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Vopak N/A N/A N/A Chiyoda 2.51% 24.11% 2.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royal Vopak and Chiyoda’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Vopak $1.36 billion 3.89 $343.72 million $2.76 15.25 Chiyoda $2.98 billion 0.36 $75.40 million $0.07 59.43

Royal Vopak has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chiyoda. Royal Vopak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chiyoda, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Royal Vopak and Chiyoda, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Vopak 0 4 0 0 2.00 Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Chiyoda beats Royal Vopak on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Chiyoda Company Profile

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services. The company was founded by Akiyoshi Tamaki on January 20, 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.