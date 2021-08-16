ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICICI Bank.

Shares of IBN stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,659,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 61.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 203,325 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 20.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 13.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 25.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.

