Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the July 15th total of 218,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FINGF shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.

Shares of FINGF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.24. 1,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.00. Finning International has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

