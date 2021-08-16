EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Short Interest Update

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVCI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.30. 887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,674. EVCI Career Colleges has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25.

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

