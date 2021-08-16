1irstcoin (FST) Achieves Market Cap of $18.51 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $18.51 million and $33,789.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00143965 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

