$576.36 Million in Sales Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will announce sales of $576.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $580.90 million and the lowest is $569.53 million. Bruker reported sales of $511.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $83.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,130. Bruker has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $84.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Bruker by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Bruker by 438.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

