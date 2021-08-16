BOMB Price Up 47.9% This Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. BOMB has a market cap of $3.92 million and $271,443.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $4.34 or 0.00009396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,148.08 or 0.99984024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00035052 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00080076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000998 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012805 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,986 coins and its circulating supply is 904,198 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.