Analysts Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post sales of $151.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.10 million and the highest is $152.34 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $152.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $613.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $603.40 million to $624.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $616.55 million, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $621.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. 90,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.01. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

