Zacks Investment Research Lowers China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) to Hold

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of CAAS stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.84. 77,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 3.15. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.08%. Analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

