Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 65,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 18.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.89. 696,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,333,576. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $195.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

