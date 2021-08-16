IoTeX Price Up 209.7% Over Last Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 209.7% higher against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0873 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $832.82 million and $435.20 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

