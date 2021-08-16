Value Partners Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,782 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 4.5% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $55,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Oracle by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.90. The company had a trading volume of 404,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,130,979. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $91.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.