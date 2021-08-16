Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

SRNE stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.54. 4,064,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,834,954. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

