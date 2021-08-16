Zacks: Analysts Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will post $21.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.38 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $12.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $79.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.37 billion to $83.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $65.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.90 billion to $79.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.91. 38,013,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,721,688. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $273.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 899,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,243 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.