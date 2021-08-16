Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $268.82

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $268.82 and last traded at $265.86, with a volume of 22683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSKA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,399.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,550. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 8.3% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 24.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

