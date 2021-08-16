Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.39

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 5629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

HLTOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.728 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.