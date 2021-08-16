H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Update

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $524,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $287,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in H.I.G. Acquisition by 42.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIGA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,234. H.I.G. Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

